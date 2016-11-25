China's money rates rise on seasonal demand for funds and yuan weakness

SHANGHAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates rose for the week on Friday, as a central bank-led net cash injection countered tight liquidity from seasonal demand for funds and weakness in the Chinese currency, traders said. Money conditions were balanced with some signs of tightness although the central bank had added liquidity via open market operations, they said. The People's Bank of China injected a net 40 billion yuan ($5.78 billion) into the market through open market operations this week, compared with a net injection of 425 billion yuan a week earlier. "The demand for seven-day repos increased at the end of the month," said a trader at a Chinese bank, suggesting banks would need to shore up their cash positions at the end of the month for regulatory requirements. With the year-end approaching, companies often need funds for settlements and consumers for spending, which will drain cash and push money rates higher, traders said. Another trader at a Chinese bank said she would expect some liquidity support from the central bank but did not expect it to change its preference for relatively tight liquidity conditions in the near future. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.5571 percent, 6.05 basis points higher than the previous week's closing average rate. Separately, traders and analysts pointed out that yuan weakness would continue to drain base money out of the market to hedge against the pressure from large net foreign exchange sales. China's yuan was headed for its third straight week of losses against the dollar on Friday, despite trading a touch stronger in the morning. It has fallen 0.4 percent so far this week and more than 6 percent against the dollar from the start of the year. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for seven-day tenor rose to 2.4580 percent, 1.4 basis points higher than the previous week's close. Its three-month tenor soared to the highest level since February at 3.0026 percent. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.2913 2.2574 +3.39 Seven-day 2.5571 2.5501 +0.70 14-day 3.1600 3.0153 +14.47 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 3.4800 7.0800 -360.00 904,296.2 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 3.0000 2.6750 +32.50 75,472.00 PO=SS> 14-day 3.2300 2.7350 +49.50 3,053.70 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.3000 2.2800 +2.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.9000 2.8000 +10.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 3.2000 3.2000 +0.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.2890 2.2820 +0.70 Seven-day 2.4580 2.4520 +0.60 Three-month 3.0026 2.9956 +0.70 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.2300 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.9153 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)