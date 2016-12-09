China's money rates down for week on liquidity support

SHANGHAI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates eased for the week after last week's spike, as liquidity support through a medium-term lending facility (MLF) injection by the central bank offset the impact of a net drain through open market operations, traders said. The lower rates also came the week after the usual peak when banks drain funds out of the money market at the end of the month to shore up their cash positions so they can meet regulatory requirements. Friday's trades showed money conditions were balanced, with few signs of pressure for the whole week, traders said. "Money supply and demand were largely looser this week," said a trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. But she said conditions may get tight again next week as banks start to make regular monthly tax payments, sucking cash out of the money market. And the tightness may persist for the remainder of the year, with companies and bank clients withdrawing cash ahead of January 1. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3791 percent, 7.6 basis points lower than the previous week's closing average rate. The People's Bank of China drained a net 535 billion yuan from the market through open market operations this week, the most since July, compared with a net injection of 70 billion yuan a week earlier. To cushion a liquidity shortfall, the central bank injected 339 billion yuan to 24 financial institutions for six months and one year via its MLF on Tuesday, while only 11.5 billion yuan of loans matured on Wednesday. Traders said the MLF loans stabilised liquidity conditions and boosted market sentiment. Separately, the price of Chinese 10-year treasury futures for March delivery came down nearly 0.7 percent at one point on Tuesday. For the week, the most-traded March contract traded down around 0.5 percent. The losses in the benchmark 10-year treasury futures contracts drove the yields of 10-year treasury bonds higher. "In 2017, as inflation returns, the money market will continue to reflect a tightness bias, adding upward pressure to bond yields," ANZ wrote in a note on Friday after China released higher than expected November consumer inflation data. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for the seven-day tenor rose to 2.4928 percent, 0.8 basis points lower from the previous close. The one-day or overnight rate stood at 2.2120 percent and the 14-day repo stood at 2.6437 percent. The spread of the five-year credit default swap rate on Chinese sovereign debt fell 1.73 percent at 111.26. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.2120 2.2125 -0.05 {;C^F3} Seven-day 2.3791 2.3662 +1.29 {;D^F3} 14-day 2.6437 2.8023 -15.86 {;E^F3} Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 2.5100 0.4700 +204.00 {;F^F3} Seven-day<CN7DR 2.8700 2.8000 +7.00 {;G^F3} PO=SS> 14-day 2.9400 2.9150 +2.50 {;H^F3} PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.2300 2.2300 +0.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.5000 2.5000 +0.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.9000 3.0000 -10.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.2925 2.2908 +0.17 Seven-day 2.4928 2.4908 +0.20 Three-month 3.1265 3.1144 +1.21 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.4800 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: (Reporting By Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)