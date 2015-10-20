FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of China launches yuan bond index, London currency centre
Sections
Featured
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
North Korea
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

Bank of China launches yuan bond index, London currency centre

Patrick Graham

3 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Bank of China launched two initiatives on Tuesday aimed at boosting foreign investors’ use of the renminbi (RMB) and grabbing a bigger chunk of a burgeoning offshore market in the currency in London.

The RMB Bond Trading Index, launched simultaneously in London, Shanghai and Singapore, is another attempt at increasing foreign holdings in the world’s third largest bond market.

Those were estimated last year at just under 2 percent of a market valued at 33 trillion yuan ($5.2 trillion), largely a reflection of difficulties foreign investors face when trying to buy yuan-denominated bonds.

While China has pushed ahead with measures to allow foreign institutions to buy its stocks and commodities more freely, bonds are still restricted to the QFII and RQFII programmes that allow big institutional investors to invest large amounts at considerable cost and with hefty delays.

As big a barrier is foreign investors’ lack of confidence in their knowledge of Chinese assets. Creating a bond index - a tried and tested way of creating a benchmark that filters asset quality - is one step towards resolving that problem.

“We hope the Index will serve as a guide for overseas institutional investors,” Bank of China chairman Tian Guoli said at the launch on Tuesday.

The index will be run by Bank of China’s Shanghai RMB Trading Unit with pricing available on both Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters EIKON terminals.

It will include four indexes of prices of Chinese Government Bonds and Policy Financial Bonds - state-backed debt issued by a handful of publicly-controlled “policy” banks.

Bank of China, China’s No. 4 bank, also announced its RMB trading centre in London, a reflection of Britain’s push over the last couple of years to leverage its pole position in global currency trading into leadership of yuan trading outside China.

Some 60 percent of wholesale currency trading globally is done in London and the city’s institutions have a similar share of yuan trading outside Asia.

Bank of China gave no details on the size of the investment in the new yuan trading centre, saying only that it would be the bank’s second largest offshore trading centre after Hong Kong. ($1 = 6.3480 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.