China govt housing fund to expand bond investment -report

SHANGHAI, June 28 (Reuters) - China plans to expand the national housing savings fund’s investment in the country’s bond markets, official media reported on Thursday, paving the way for a potentially massive inflow of liquidity into the nascent markets.

China’s housing ministry and securities regulator have hammered out reforms that would let the agency managing the 2.1 trillion yuan ($330 billion) housing provident fund invest a l ar ger portion of its money in a wider range of fixed-income products, the official China Securities Journal reported.

The report, citing comments by Jiang Xiangyang, inspector of the general office of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said regulators hope to roll out the reforms by June of next year.

The housing provident fund is a compulsory savings programme to which all Chinese workers and their employers must contribute. Employees can draw on the account when they purchase a house and may be granted preferential mortgage rates.

Although a large volume of money flows in and out of the collective fund each year, leaving only a fraction of the total available to invest in the bond market, experts still believe the reforms could mobilise up to 500 billion yuan for investment annually, the paper said.

The housing provident fund is currently allowed only to invest in government bonds. Investing in other bonds, which have higher yields than both government bonds and bank deposits, would allow the fund to generate higher returns.

The report did not specify which types of bonds would be included in the expansion, although policy banks which fund government projects account for a hefty one-fifth of issuance in the market while the fledgling corporate bond market has been growing rapidly.

Declining housing sales volume in wealthy eastern cities, where contributions to the housing fund are highest, is probably increasing the portion of the fund available for investment, the paper cited experts as saying.

China’s bond market has grown rapidly in recent years, with total bonds outstanding reaching 22.1 trillion yuan by the end of 2011, up nearly 40 percent from a year earlier although still barely one-eighth the size of the U.S. market.

Improved liquidity of non-government bonds in recent years amid reforms to China’s financial markets make such instruments an increasingly attractive choice for housing funds currently parked in low-yielding bank deposits, the report cited an expert as saying. ($1 = 6.3554 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Edmund Klamann)