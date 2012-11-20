FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to allow state-financing vehicle to issue short-term bills-paper
November 20, 2012 / 12:41 AM / 5 years ago

China to allow state-financing vehicle to issue short-term bills-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - China’s central bank has approved state-owned financing vehicle, China Securities Finance Corporation (CSF), to issue short-term financing bills in the inter-bank bond market, the official China Securities Journal reported on Tuesday.

The highest amount of bonds issued would be 3 billion yuan ($481 million) and would have a 90-day maturity. The newspaper reported that the CSF has already conducted the necessary preparations and will conduct the issuance soon.

Debt issuance by China’s non-financial firms accounts for around 10 percent of total corporate financing, compared to 60 to 70 percent in mature economies. The result is an over dependence on informal and largely unregulated lending by private Chinese companies.

China’s interbank corporate debt market topped 3 trillion yuan ($481 billion) last year, according to government data.

$1 = 6.2345 Chinese yuan Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Michael Perry

