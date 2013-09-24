CORRECTED-Shanghai stock exchange to launch when-issued gov't bond trading in Oct - sources

(Corrects headline and text to clarify that the launch will be of when-issued govt bond trading)

SHANGHAI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Stock Exchange will launch when-issued trading of government bonds on Oct. 10, in the latest move by regulators to develop the country’s fledging bond market, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

China’s main bourse is likely to publish detailed regulations on when-issued trading by the end of this month, once it gains approval from the Ministry of Finance, which issues the country’s government bonds, and the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), which oversees the stock exchange.

When-issued trading refers to the trading of securities after their sale has been announced but before issuance occurs. Such transactions aid price discovery for upcoming issues.

Economists say the development of a reliable and liquid interest-rate curve for government bonds, which can serve as a benchmark for other types of borrowing, is a necessary step in a broader push to allow market forces to set financing costs in the Chinese economy.

In another move to improve price discovery in China’s interest-rate market, authorities launched a government bond futures market earlier this month. Both moves are seen as incremental steps toward the ultimate goal of liberalising bank deposit rates.

The stock exchange will permit when-issued trading for selected bond market participants one to four days ahead of a government bond auction, according an earlier announcement by the finance ministry, the CSRC and the central bank. (Reporting by Xu Yong and Gabriel Wildau; Writing by Lu Jianxin; Editing by Kim Coghill)