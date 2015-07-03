FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2015 / 2:20 AM / 2 years ago

China's Dalian sells 6.4 bln yuan in bonds via private placements

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 3 (Reuters) - China’s Dalian municipality on Thursday sold around 6.4 billion yuan ($1.03 billion) of general obligation and special purpose bonds through private placements, according to a statement published on China’s main bond clearinghouse website.

The issue is part of China’s ongoing swap of high-interest, mostly off-balance sheet outstanding local government debt for official municipal bonds with lower yields.

On May 15, the finance ministry announced that heavily-indebted provinces could issue bonds through private placements, in addition to open auctions.

The Dalian municipality’s issue included 3.5 billion yuan of general bonds and 2.9 billion yuan of special purpose bonds, with different interest rates for each tenor being capped between 13 and 19 percent higher than the average yield for Chinese treasury bonds of the same tenor over the past five days.

The three-, five-, seven- and 10-year tenors for both general and special purpose bonds yielded 3.26, 3.69, 4.14 and 4.29 percent, respectively.

Yields for the placements would be capped at a rate no higher than 30 percent above the five-day average of equal tenor sovereign debt. To attract buyers, the central bank said bondholders could use the new municipal debt as collateral with the central bank for new low interest loans. ($1 = 6.2031 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

