China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region privately places 1.38 bln yuan in bonds

SHANGHAI, July 10 (Reuters) - China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region sold around 1.38 billion yuan ($222.30 million) of general obligation and special purpose bonds through private placements, according to a statement published on China’s main bond clearinghouse website.

The issue, sold on Thursday, is part of China’s ongoing swap of high-interest, mostly off-balance sheet outstanding local government debt for official municipal bonds with lower yields.

On May 15, the Finance Ministry announced that heavily-indebted provinces could issue bonds through private placements, in addition to open auctions.

The Ningxia’s issue included 1.22 billion yuan of general bonds and 163.2 million yuan of special purpose bonds, with different interest rates for each tenor being capped at 15 percent higher than the average yield for Chinese treasury bonds of the same tenor over the previous five days.

The three-, five-, seven- and 10-year tenors for general bonds yielded 3.28, 3.61, 4.00 and 4.04 percent, respectively.

The five- and seven-year special purpose bonds yielded 3.61 and 4.00 percent.

To attract buyers, the central bank said bondholders could use the new municipal debt as collateral with the central bank for new low interest loans. ($1 = 6.2078 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)