June 23, 2016 / 5:05 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong gives details of China ministry's 1st dim sum bonds in 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 23 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) on Thursday released details of the offshore yuan bonds China's Ministry of Finance is selling in the city next week as its eighth year of issuance to bolster the dim sum market begins.

The ministry plans to sell 28 billion yuan ($4.26 billion) bonds in Hong Kong this year, matching last year's total. The first batch, worth 14 billion yuan, will be issued on June 29.

A total of 7 billion yuan with three-year tenor, 4.5 billion yuan five-year tenor, 1 billion yuan seven-year tenor, 1 billion yuan 10-year tenor and 0.5 billion yuan 20-year bonds will be offered through the Central Moneymarkets Unit (CMU), the HKMA said.

The offshore yuan bond, or dim sum bond, market has faced strong headwinds in the past year as Chinese issuers moved to the onshore debt market to raise funds more cheaply.

Outstanding dim sum bonds have shrunk by 10 percent to 742 billion yuan so far this year, according to Standard Chartered. It forecasts a decline of 16-18 percent for the whole year.

$1 = 6.5754 Chinese yuan Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Richard Borsuk

