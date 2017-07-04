(Adds responses from global agencies)
SHANGHAI, July 4 The People's Bank of China
(PBOC) has published rules allowing foreign rating agencies to
assess the credit risks of the country's bonds, a move that
could promote deeper risk assessment and pricing in the nation's
huge corporate debt market.
Under the previous framework, global ratings agencies could
only have minority stakes in joint-venture operations in the
country and could not issue ratings on local bonds.
Foreign credit rating agencies must now be registered under
the PBOC, have a certain level of experience, have sound
corporate governance and be generally accepted by qualified
institutional investors, according to the notice, which was
published on the central bank's website on Monday evening.
To qualify, the foreign credit ratings agency must not have
been involved in any major illegal acts in the past three years
and not be subject to any investigations for illegal activity,
the notice added.
"We are strongly committed to playing a part in the
development of China's domestic bond market," Standard & Poor's
said in an emailed statement.
"We are reviewing the newly-released rules relating to the
interbank bond market and will engage with regulators and other
relevant stakeholders to determine how we can best serve the
market."
Fitch Ratings declined to comment, while Moody's Investors
Service was not immediately available for comment.
In December last year, the Ministry of Commerce and the
National Development and Reform Commission - the government's
top planning agency - jointly published draft foreign investment
guidelines aimed at removing restrictions on credit
investigation and ratings services.
(Reporting by Engen Tham and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam
Holmes)