China Shanshui Cement's top shareholder says to fund its bond redemption
#Basic Materials
November 18, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

China Shanshui Cement's top shareholder says to fund its bond redemption

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - China Shanshui Cement’s top shareholder, the Tianrui Group, said it will provide funds to the cash-strapped firm to redeem a $500 million global bond, raising investor hopes that it may avoid defaulting on them.

“Tianrui Group shall cause Shanshui Cement to have sufficient funds in order to support the redemption of such 2020 Notes as required,” China Tianrui Group said in a notice to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange late on Tuesday.

China Shanshui is holding an extraordinary general meeting on Dec. 1 to decide on certain changes in the board of directors. The changes could trigger a contractual obligation to redeem the bonds which are otherwise due in 2020.

Tianrui Group, through its wholly owned unit Tianrui International, is the biggest shareholder in China Shanshui Cement, owning 28.16 percent of its equity. China Tianrui’s Chairman Li Liufa owns 70 percent of Tianrui Group.

The company has received several demands for repayments from creditors, following a default on its onshore bonds earlier this month, even as it began winding up proceedings.

Following Tuesday’s announcement, China Shanshui bonds jumped 10 points to 85 cents on the dollar. Its shares have been on trading suspension since April. (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

