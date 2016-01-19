FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK deeply concerned about missing British book publisher in China
January 19, 2016 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

UK deeply concerned about missing British book publisher in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Britain remains deeply concerned about a British publisher of books critical of China’s leaders who went missing in Hong Kong and is pressing for information about his welfare, a spokesman for the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

Hong Kong police confirmed late on Monday that they had been advised by authorities in China’s southern Guangdong province that British passport holder Lee Bo was in the mainland.

“We remain deeply concerned about a British citizen missing from Hong Kong with four colleagues and have raised this at the highest levels,” a spokesman for the Foreign Office said when asked about the case.

“It has now been confirmed by Chinese authorities that he is in mainland China and we are continuing to press for further information about his welfare and location. We stand ready to provide consular assistance,” the spokesman said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)

