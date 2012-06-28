Chinese bourses form joint venture for new products

HONG KONG, June 28 (Reuters) - China three major bourses, Hong Kong Exchanges Clearing Ltd (HKEx), the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, have formed a joint venture company to develop financial products and services, HKEx said in a statement on Thursday.

The joint venture partners will have equal shares in the joint venture company with each committing HK$100 million ($12.89 million) as initial paid-up capital, the statement said.

The new venture will boost HKEx’s competitiveness, help develop China’s capital markets and further globalisation of the three exchanges, the statement added.