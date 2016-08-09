FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Sinopec studying BP's terms for SECCO JV exit plan
August 9, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

Sinopec studying BP's terms for SECCO JV exit plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 9 (Reuters) - State-owned China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) is currently discussing the conditions put forward by British oil and gas major BP plc for its planned exit from their SECCO petrochemicals joint venture, a Sinopec spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday.

Reuters earlier reported that BP has hired an investment bank to find buyers for its 50 percent stake in SECCO, a deal that could fetch up to $3 billion.

The Sinopec spokesman said the company had not made a decision on whether to buy BP's stake. (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Tris Pan; Editing by Will Waterman)

