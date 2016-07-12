FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRICS bank to issue $448 mln of yuan green bonds
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 12, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

BRICS bank to issue $448 mln of yuan green bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 12 (Reuters) - The New Development Bank (NDB), established by the BRICS group of emerging nations, plans to sell 3 billion yuan ($448.37 million) of yuan-denominated, green bonds in China's interbank market.

The green bonds will be issued on July 18 with a 5-year tenor and will be the first such issuance by a bank of its type under guidelines issued by China's central bank in December, according to a news release sent to Reuters.

Bank of China Limited is the lead underwriter and book runner for the issue, while joint underwriters include the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited , China Construction Bank Limited , HSBC Bank (China) Company Limited and Standard Chartered Bank (China) Limited.

Bond proceeds will be used to finance green projects in BRICS countries, the press release said.

"The NDB intends to obtain an international credit rating to broaden its access to global capital markets," said Leslie Massdorp, CFO of NDB.

The bank will also issue bonds in other member currencies in order to mitigate the foreign currency risk of funded infrastructure projects and help develop local currency fund- raising markets, a vice director of the bank said in June, speaking at the Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai.

The BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - officially grouped together in 2009 to press for a bigger say in the global financial matters, and the NDB, headquartered in Shanghai, started work last year. ($1 = 6.6909 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Engen Tham and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.