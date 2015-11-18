FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-China issues statements on alleged execution of Chinese national by Islamic State - Xinhua
#Corrections News
November 18, 2015 / 9:56 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-China issues statements on alleged execution of Chinese national by Islamic State - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to add source in headline) Nov 19 (Reuters) - * “the Chinese side noticed the report and was greatly shocked,” said foreign ministry spokesperson Hong Lei in a press release, adding information need to be further verified -Xinhua * Hong said the Chinese government had been trying to rescue the hostage with all-out efforts since the kidnapping happened - Xinhua * China voiced “great shock” about a report saying a Chinese hostage held by the islamic state (is) had been killed, saying report need to be further verified - Xinhua * “the group did not specify when or where the two had been captured” - Xinhua * Source text for Eikon

