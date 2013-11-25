China's Bright Food says looking at listing Weetabix, Manassen

SHANGHAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - China’s state-owned Bright Food (Group) Co Ltd said on Monday it plans to list British cereal maker Weetabix and Australia’s Manassen Foods along with other foreign assets it had acquired over the past few years.

Bright Food said it has not set a timeframe for the proposed listings or give details about the value of any offer. “When we acquired these assets, we already had plans for them to list overseas,” company spokesman Pan Jianjun said.

The Shanghai-based company has bought several overseas food firms in recent years as it seeks to expand its global reach and competitiveness.

Bright Food bought 60 percent of Weetabix last year in a deal that valued the firm and its iconic British brand at $1.94 billion, including debt.

Weetabix’s net profit has doubled so far this year due to lower costs and robust sales in North America, Pan said, adding that Bright was considering listing it in Hong Kong or Britain. He gave no further details.

The Chinese firm also bought Manassen, which supplies Australian retailers with local and international food brands, for $516 million in 2011.

Bright Food has also acquired New Zealand’s Synlait Milk Ltd and is in talks with Tnuva, Israel’s biggest food manufacturer and distributor.

Bright Food owns four mainland-listed companies including Shanghai Jinfeng Wine Co, Shanghai Haibo Co , Shanghai Maling Aquarius Co and Bright Dairy & Food Co.