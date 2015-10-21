FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GSK joins China trade push as UK trumpets healthcare deals
October 21, 2015 / 2:51 PM / 2 years ago

GSK joins China trade push as UK trumpets healthcare deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline’s chief executive is joining a new panel to promote trade between Britain and China, just over a year after the drugmaker was handed a record fine of nearly $500 million for bribing Chinese doctors.

The group has since been rebuilding its position in China.

The move came as Britain announced the signing of more than 2 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) of healthcare trade deals between Chinese and UK companies, universities and organisations during President Xi Jinping’s visit to Britain.

In addition to GSK’s Andrew Witty, the China-Britain Business Council said on Wednesday its new 30-strong advisory council would also include WPP CEO Martin Sorrell, Jaguar Land Rover boss Ralf Speth, Rio Tinto CEO Sam Walsh and HSBC Chairman Douglas Flint. ($1 = 0.6475 pounds) (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Pravin Char)

