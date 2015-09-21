FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to expand Britain's RQFII quota based on market demand - joint statement
September 21, 2015

China to expand Britain's RQFII quota based on market demand - joint statement

BEIJING, Sept 21 (Reuters) - China will expand Britain’s Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quota based on market demand, the two countries said in a statement distributed at a briefing in Beijing on Monday.

Britain said it welcomed the simplification of the RQFII and Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme, according to a joint UK-China statement.

The RQFII programme is the yuan-denominated version of the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme, which was created by China to allow foreigners to invest in Chinese capital markets. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Alex Richardson)

