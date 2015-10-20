FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese president says China and Britain "increasingly interdependent"
October 20, 2015 / 3:41 PM / 2 years ago

Chinese president says China and Britain "increasingly interdependent"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping lauded the close ties with Britain during a speech to the Westminster parliament on Tuesday, saying the two countries were increasingly interdependent.

“It is fair to say that China and the UK are increasingly interdependent and are becoming a community of shared interests,” he said in a speech on the first full day of his state visit to London.

“I am already deeply impressed by the vitality of China-UK relations and the profound friendship between our peoples,” he added. (Reporting by Angus Berwick; editing by Kate Holton)

