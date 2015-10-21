FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China agrees to invest $9 bln in EDF nuclear project in Britain
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 21, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

China agrees to invest $9 bln in EDF nuclear project in Britain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON/PARIS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - China’s CGN has agreed to invest 6 billion pounds ($9 billion) in French utility EDF’s Hinkley Point C nuclear power station project in Britain, the companies announced on Wednesday during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Britain.

China General Nuclear (CGN) will take a 33.5 percent stake in the 18 billion-pound ($28 billion) project in southwest England, whose start-up date has been pushed back by two years to 2025, and which will be the first nuclear new-build in Europe since the Fukushima disaster.

“This decision proves that nuclear is an essential source of low-carbon electric power in Europe,” EDF Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy said on a conference call.

The Chinese utility has also agreed to help EDF build two more Areva-designed EPR reactors at Sizewell, east England, and EDF has agreed to help CGN win a licence to build a Chinese-designed nuclear reactor in Britain at the Bradwell site east of London. ($1 = 0.6475 pounds) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps in London and Geert De Clerq in Paris; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.