Britain seeks deeper yuan trade, closer China stock market ties
June 18, 2014 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

Britain seeks deeper yuan trade, closer China stock market ties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Britain should deepen economic ties with China by increasing the use of offshore yuan and exploring connections with Chinese stock exchanges, Finance Minister George Osborne said on Wednesday.

“I want to see the links between our financial markets grow further. For example, Hong Kong and Shanghai are developing arrangements to connect their exchanges, I want London to be able to explore something similar,” Osborne said.

“I am very pleased to announced that UK export finance will now provide guarantees for transactions denominated in RNB - that’s a huge boost for UK businesses looking to export to China,” he added. (Reporting by David Milliken and Kyle MacLellan, writing by Limei Hoang and Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)

