#Financials
June 18, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 3 years ago

Chinese banks to expand operations in Britain - Premier Li

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Chinese banks will further expand their businesses in Britain, the country’s Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday after a meeting with the UK’s finance minister George Osborne.

“I had talks with the British government and the Prime Minister Cameron,” Li told reporters.

“The two sides agreed that we will further expand Chinese banks businesses in London and we designated the China Construction Bank as the RMB clearing bank in London.” (Reporting by David Milliken, Writing by Kate Holton, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)

