Bank of England, PBOC raise value of STG/RMB swap to 350 bln renminbi
October 21, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of England, PBOC raise value of STG/RMB swap to 350 bln renminbi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Wednesday that it had agreed with the People’s Bank of China to renew an existing sterling/renminbi currency swap line for a further three years and to increase its maximum value to 350 billion renminbi.

In an announcement made during a state visit to Britain by Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Bank of England said the increase in the value of the swap line reflected the continuing growth of renminbi trading in London.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

