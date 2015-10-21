FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Xi says China has reduced iron and steel capacity
October 21, 2015 / 3:21 PM / 2 years ago

Xi says China has reduced iron and steel capacity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - China has reduced capacity in its iron and steel industry by 700 million tonnes, President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday.

“China has taken a series of steps to reduce capacity, we have reduced more than 700 million tonnes of production capacity and you can just imagine our task of finding jobs for those workers,” Xi said through a translator.

It was not immediately possible to verify the figure or the accuracy of the translation. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Pravin Char)

