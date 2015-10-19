FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cameron says to raise issue of Chinese subsidised steel during Xi visit
October 19, 2015

Cameron says to raise issue of Chinese subsidised steel during Xi visit

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday he would raise the issue of subsidised steel with China during a visit this week by President Xi Jinping to Britain.

When asked by opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn whether he would raise the issue of Chinese subsidised steel and the dumping of it on European markets during the Xi visit, Cameron said: ”Of course we will raise (it) - that is what our relationship with China is all about.

“It is at such a high level there is no subject off the table and all of these issues including the steel industry will be discussed,” he added. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)

