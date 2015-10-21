FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 21, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

Xi says there will be no hard landing, Chinese economy has entered 'new normal'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that there would be no hard landing for the world’s second largest economy.

Speaking in London via a translator during a state visit to Britain, Xi said China’s economy had entered a new normal and there was some downward pressure but foresaw growth rates of about 7 percent.

On investment, Xi said that China would not close the door that it had opened and that Beijing remained committed to market oriented reform. He said China needed to maintain fair and open market order. (Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)

