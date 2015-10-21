FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese President Xi says wants China-British ties to reach new level
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 21, 2015 / 2:51 PM / 2 years ago

Chinese President Xi says wants China-British ties to reach new level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - China’s President Xi Jinping, on the second full-day of a state visit to Britain, said on Wednesday he wanted to build a global strategic partnership with London and deepen relations between the two countries.

“I‘m making this state visit to the UK to build on past achievements ... and take China-UK ties to a new level,” he told reporters at a news conference with British Prime Minister David Cameron in London.

The two countries have signed a number of deals including a multi-billion dollar agreement to finance nuclear power stations in Britain. (Reporting By Guy Faulconbridge; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.