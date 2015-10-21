China's Xi says taken steps to reduce steel capacity

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday China had reduced capacity in its iron and steel industry and that he attached great importance to human rights.

“China’s iron and steel industry is also facing excess capacity,” Xi told reporters at a news briefing in Prime Minister David Cameron’s Downing Street residence.

“China has taken a series of steps to reduce capacity,” Xi said via a translator.

When asked about human rights, Xi said China attached “great importance” to the protection of human rights and had found a path of development suited to China’s current conditions.

“Looking around the world, there is always room for improvement,” Xi said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Elizabeth Piper)