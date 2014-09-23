China urges brokerages to replenish capital within 3 years - state paper

SHANGHAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator urged the country’s brokerages to raise fresh capital at least once over the next three years via initial public offerings or private share placements, the official Securities Times reported on Tuesday.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has asked brokerages to submit their fundraising plans by the end of this year, the newspaper said, citing unnamed sources.

The CSRC is also encouraging unlisted brokerages to list on China’s over-the-counter equity market or overseas stock markets, the article said.

The move came after brokerages had been engaged in capital intensive business such as margin trading and their asset management units had been lending to financing vehicles of local governments.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Stephen Coates)