FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China urges brokerages to replenish capital within 3 years - state paper
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 23, 2014 / 1:01 AM / 3 years ago

China urges brokerages to replenish capital within 3 years - state paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator urged the country’s brokerages to raise fresh capital at least once over the next three years via initial public offerings or private share placements, the official Securities Times reported on Tuesday.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has asked brokerages to submit their fundraising plans by the end of this year, the newspaper said, citing unnamed sources.

The CSRC is also encouraging unlisted brokerages to list on China’s over-the-counter equity market or overseas stock markets, the article said.

The move came after brokerages had been engaged in capital intensive business such as margin trading and their asset management units had been lending to financing vehicles of local governments.

Officials at the CSRC were not available for comment. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.