China brokerages complete audit on "gray market" lending - Sec Times
June 29, 2015 / 1:22 AM / 2 years ago

China brokerages complete audit on "gray market" lending - Sec Times

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 29 (Reuters) - Chinese brokerages have completed a probe of its external information systems, which regulators said must not be used as channels to facilitate “gray market” margin financing, market manipulation and other illegal activities, the Securities Times reported, citing unidentified sources.

Brokerages have also stopped connecting their own systems with trust accounts, while the Securities Association of China is drafting rules to regulate the practice of connecting to external information systems, the newspaper said.

China has been cracking down on “gray market” financing of share purchases, often seen in the form of so-called umbrella trust products. Such lending practices, estimated by some analysts to be worth over 1 trillion yuan ($161.08 billion), are not regulated.

Regulators have also urged brokerages to tighten rules on regulated margin loan businesses, which is worth over 2 trillion yuan. ($1 = 6.2080 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

