China's Guosen Securities cuts 2015 net profit forecast by $18 mln
December 1, 2015 / 12:06 PM / 2 years ago

China's Guosen Securities cuts 2015 net profit forecast by $18 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China’s Guosen Securities Co Ltd said its 2015 net profit would be reduced by 115 million yuan ($18 million) as it sets aside more money for bad debt in accordance with accounting rules set out by the securities regulator in July.

The brokerage did not say in its exchange filing late Tuesday what its forecast for full-year net profit would be after the reduction.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission is investigating Guosen and other brokerages for suspected rule breaches related to the signing of margin trading contracts.

$1 = 6.3985 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Mark Potter

