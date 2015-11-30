Guotai Junan pledges to keep propping up Chinese stocks - media

SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Guotai Junan Securities will keep buying stocks to help prop up China’s equity market, an executive at the Chinese brokerage told the official China Securities Journal on Sunday.

The pledge follows a more than 5 percent slump in Chinese shares on Friday, in their biggest drop since this summer’s rout.

Early last week, China’s securities regulator lifted an order that required brokerages each day to buy more shares than they sell for any proprietary trading.

The market pullback on Friday shows Chinese stocks are still volatile and sentiment is still easily swayed. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.1 percent at its open on Monday, after sinking as low as 6 percent on Friday.

“While the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index (SCI) is below 4,500, we will not sell stocks we held as of July 3 and will continue to increase the stocks we hold as appropriate,” the senior executive at Guotai Junan told the newspaper.

“As far as I understand, other brokerages agree, because we were the ones who made the promises and these measures help to stabilize the market and ease volatility,” the executive added.

Officials at Guotai Junan were not immediately available for comment.

During the stock slump in mid-June, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) ordered some of the country’s largest brokerages to purchase stock. This order was lifted on Tuesday last week.

The share drop on Friday followed a Reuters report that the stock regulator had widened its probe on brokerages to include the country’s fourth-biggest securities firm China Haitong Securities . (Reporting by Engen Tham and Samuel Shen; Editing by)