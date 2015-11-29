FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China brokerages investigated over margin trading contracts
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 29, 2015 / 12:43 PM / 2 years ago

China brokerages investigated over margin trading contracts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Chinese brokerages currently under scrutiny from the country’s securities regulator are being investigated for suspected rule breaches related to the signing of margin trading contracts, they said in separate filings on Sunday.

Shares in Shanghai sank more than 5 percent on Friday, the biggest drop since the summer rout, after brokerages announced that they were under investigation by the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

China’s biggest brokerage, CITIC Securities , said on Sunday that the investigation was looking into possible violations of rules on margin trading contracts with clients, adding that the company is operating normally during the probe.

Smaller rivals China Haitong Securities and Guosen Securities issued similar statements.

China Haitong Securities’ statement on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange said it would continue to comply fully with its disclosure obligations.

After the stock market slump began in mid-June, Beijing launched a massive and unprecedented rescue effort and began cracking down on insider trading and short-selling, which it said were partly to blame for market volatility.

Haitong, along with Guotai Junan Securities, is also being probed by anti-corruption investigators, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

Reporting by David Stanway and Zeng Xiangjin; Additional reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.