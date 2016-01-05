FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Suspected arsonist held in China after bus fire kills 17
January 5, 2016 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Suspected arsonist held in China after bus fire kills 17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds arrest; raises toll)

BEIJING, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chinese police arrested a man suspected of starting a bus fire on Tuesday that killed 17 people, state media reported.

Bus fires are not uncommon in China, where regulators have blamed some recent blazes on flawed auto design. In 2013, a bus fire blamed on a suicidal man killed 47 in the coastal city of Xiamen.

Flames engulfed the bus in front of a furniture store in the northern region of Ningxia. Thirty-two people were injured.

Police “surrounded and seized” the suspected arsonist after launching a manhunt, the official People’s Daily said via its microblog.

Police in the country of Helan were investigating the blaze. State media did not mention any possible motives. (Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
