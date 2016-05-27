FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
China to start testing giant bus in 2017
#Industrials
May 27, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

China to start testing giant bus in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 27 (Reuters) - A giant bus capable of carrying 1,200 people and gliding on a track over the top of cars has been slated for testing in China next year as the world's most populous country attempts to tackle traffic trouble.

A full sized model of the tunnel-like vehicle, which is expected to be wider than two lanes of traffic, is planned for August with testing scheduled to start in the second half of 2017.

Mock-ups of the vehicle, known in Chinese as the "bus-way", went on display in Beijing this month. A similar project was proposed in 2010 but was never completed. (Reporting by Mengchen Li; Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
