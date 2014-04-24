FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese carmaker BYD's earnings tumble on sluggish sales
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2014 / 3:27 PM / 3 years ago

Chinese carmaker BYD's earnings tumble on sluggish sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 24 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett-backed Chinese carmaker BYD Co posted an 89 percent drop in first-quarter earnings on Thursday, hit by falling vehicle sales.

BYD and other Chinese carmakers, including Geely Automobile Holdings and Chery Automobile Co, are losing market share to foreign rivals such as Volkswagen , General Motors and Ford.

The company’s net income during the first three months of the year fell to 11.97 million yuan ($1.92 million), against 112 million yuan a year earlier, it said in an exchange filing.

BYD, best known for its electric vehicles but still heavily reliant on traditional gasoline-powered cars, forecasts 350-490 million yuan in first-half earnings this year, compared with 426.9 million yuan a year earlier, saying it expects falling vehicle sales during the period. ($1 = 6.2376 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Adam Jourdan; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.