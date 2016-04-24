Evergrande says to buy stake in China developer Calxon for $553.8 mln

HONG KONG, April 24 (Reuters) - Chinese developer Evergrande Real Estate Group said on Sunday it had agreed to buy a stake in state-owned property company Calxon Group for 3.6 billion yuan ($553.8 million).

The country’s second-largest property developer by sales is buying 52.78 percent of Calxon for 3.79 yuan per share in a deal to be settled through internal resources, Evergrande said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

In March, Evergrande reported a 9 percent fall in 2015 core profit, which excludes revaluation gains, but nevertheless beat analyst estimates with the help of record home sales.