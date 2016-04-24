FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Evergrande says to buy stake in China developer Calxon for $553.8 mln
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 24, 2016 / 12:11 PM / a year ago

Evergrande says to buy stake in China developer Calxon for $553.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 24 (Reuters) - Chinese developer Evergrande Real Estate Group said on Sunday it had agreed to buy a stake in state-owned property company Calxon Group for 3.6 billion yuan ($553.8 million).

The country’s second-largest property developer by sales is buying 52.78 percent of Calxon for 3.79 yuan per share in a deal to be settled through internal resources, Evergrande said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

In March, Evergrande reported a 9 percent fall in 2015 core profit, which excludes revaluation gains, but nevertheless beat analyst estimates with the help of record home sales.

$1 = 6.5004 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.