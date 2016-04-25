FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Evergrande agrees to buy stake in China developer Calxon for $553.8 mln
April 25, 2016 / 4:15 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Evergrande agrees to buy stake in China developer Calxon for $553.8 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds analyst comment, other details)

* Evergrande agrees to buy 52.78 pct of Calxon for 3.6 bln yuan

* Deal could pave way for a Shenzhen backdoor listing - analysts

* Dalian Wanda undergoing privatization to list in Shanghai

HONG KONG, April 24 (Reuters) - Evergrande Real Estate Group said it had agreed to buy a stake in Shenzhen-listed property firm Calxon Group for 3.6 billion yuan ($553.8 million), a move that could pave the way for a backdoor listing on the mainland.

Hong Kong-listed Chinese developers are increasingly eyeing onshore listings as domestic funding costs fall. Mainland-listed firms also command higher valuations than those in Hong Kong, helped by a large pool of retail investors.

China’s second-largest property developer by sales has agreed to buy 52.78 percent of state-owned Calxon Group for 3.79 yuan per share in a deal to be settled through internal resources, Evergrande said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Sunday.

“Many companies would want to go back to the A-share market now because liquidity and valuation in Hong Kong are not as good,” said Nomura analyst Jeffrey Gao.

Evergrande declined to comment on the possibility of a listing in Shenzhen.

An index tracking dual-listed companies shows mainland listings trade at an average 34 percent premium to the same company listed in Hong Kong.

Shares of Evergrande jumped 4 percent by midday, outperforming a 0.6 percent decline in the broader market .

The stock has however lost 13.3 percent so far this year, compared with a 2.6 percent loss in the Hang Seng Index.

In March, Evergrande reported a 9 percent fall in 2015 core profit, which excludes revaluation gains, but beat analyst estimates with the help of record home sales.

Evergrande’s stake purchase followed a delisting proposal by Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties announced late last month.

Dalian Wanda Group, owned by China’s richest man Wang Jianlin, is taking its Hong Kong-listed arm private just 15 months after its stock market debut.

$1 = 6.5004 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree and Clare Jim; Editing by Jason Neely and Ryan Woo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
