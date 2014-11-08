Chinese, Canadian central banks agree to 200 bln yuan currency swap

BEIJING, Nov 8 (Reuters) - China’s and Canada’s central banks agreed to a currency swap worth 200 billion yuan ($32.67 billion) or C$30 billion, said a Canadian government statement issued at a meeting of Asia Pacific nations on Saturday.

The statement did not say for how long the currency swap would be effective.

China’s central bank, the People’s Bank of China, will also appoint a yuan clearing bank in Canada as part of a Memorandum of Understanding, said the statement. It did not say which bank would be appointed the renminbi clearing bank, but is likely to be one of China’s four largest banks.

China will additionally give Canadian investors the right to invest up to 50 billion yuan intially in China’s capital markets, said the statement. The quota will be granted under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme. (1 US dollar = 1.1325 Canadian dollar) (1 US dollar = 6.1225 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Koh Gui Qing and Jeremy Laurence)