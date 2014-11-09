FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China says ICBC to be yuan clearing bank in Canada
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 9, 2014 / 8:17 AM / 3 years ago

China says ICBC to be yuan clearing bank in Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) will be the clearing bank for a new offshore yuan hub in Toronto, China’s central bank said on Sunday.

The announcement of ICBC, China’s biggest commercial bank, as the official yuan clearing bank follows a deal signed by Canada and China on Saturday in which the two countries agreed to a currency swap line worth 200 billion yuan ($32.67 billion) and said that Toronto would become the first yuan clearing hub in the Americas.

The People’s Bank of China made the statement on ICBC on its website. (Reporting by Jason Subler; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.