China yuan band widening an option, no timeframe -cbank official
September 8, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

China yuan band widening an option, no timeframe -cbank official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

XIAMEN, China, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Further widening the trading band for China’s yuan is a policy option that the central bank may adopt in the future, a senior official from the People’s Bank of China said on Saturday, giving no timeframe.

Guo Jianwei, deputy director of the PBOC’s monetary policy department, also said he did not see a risk of a massive capital outflow from China.

Monthly foreign exchange purchases have grown at a slower pace in recent past months, fuelling concern about capital outflows, with the Chinese economy slowing and the yuan exchange rate weaker.

