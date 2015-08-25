China Eximbank issues biggest carbon-backed loan -paper

BEIJING, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Export-Import Bank of China has lent 100 million yuan ($15.60 million) to the top fertilizer producer in Hubei province using carbon permits as collateral, the biggest loan of its kind in China so far, the People’s Daily newspaper said.

China’s banking regulators have been encouraging state and commercial banks to offer more financial services to encourage firms to cut their CO2 emissions. In fact, the Hubei emissions exchange has signed up with the local branch of Eximbank to promote green credit and carbon financing, media reports say.

The Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Co, one of 138 companies forced to cut CO2 emissions under the local pilot emissions trading scheme, was granted the 100-million yuan loan by Eximbank on Tuesday, according to the official newspaper.

It was not clear how many permits had been pledged.

Both Eximbank and Yihua could not be immediately reached for a comment on the loan.

Hubei permits were trading at nearly 25 yuan each on Tuesday, down from a record high of 29 yuan reached on May 7.

Hubei handed out 3.24 billion permits free of charge to companies to cover their emissions in 2014. Regulators at the emissions exchange claimed a 100 percent compliance rate after postponing the deadline twice to buy time for companies to meet their obligations.

Yihua had received a 40 million yuan carbon-backed loan from the China Industrial Bank last year, signed when each permit was trading at 23.7 yuan.

The company posted a 22.7 percent decline in net profits in the first half of this year, hurt by a glut in fertilizer and petrochemical production.