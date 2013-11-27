FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Guangdong carbon market, world's second biggest, to start in Dec
#Energy
November 27, 2013 / 4:29 AM / 4 years ago

China's Guangdong carbon market, world's second biggest, to start in Dec

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Guangdong, China’s most populous province with more than 100 million people, is to launch a carbon permits market next month that will be the world’s second biggest after the European Union, dwarfing those in Australia and California.

China, the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, has pledged to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by up to 45 percent by 2020. Shanghai launched a carbon market on Tuesday and Beijing follows on Thursday.

The scheme in heavily industrialised Guangdong will cap carbon dioxide emissions from 202 companies at 350 million tonnes for 2013, according to a statement on the website of the provincial Development and Reform Commission.

Most permits, including 97 percent of what emitters get, will be handed out free on Dec. 10, but the local government will also auction 29 million permits for this year from mid-December, it said, without giving a specific date.

The Guangzhou-based China Emissions Exchange will then launch a secondary market for permits by the end of December. (Reporting by Kathy Chen and Stian Reklev; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
