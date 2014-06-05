China to inject around 6 mln offset credits into domestic carbon mkt

BEIJING, June 5 (Reuters) - China has agreed to let 14 projects that can generate around 6 million offset credits per year sell them into the country’s six carbon markets, offering a low-cost option for 2,000 power generators and manufacturers to comply with CO2 regulations.

The new batch of approvals adds to only two previously approved projects, sparking optimism in the market that a steady supply of offsets - usually cheaper than regular carbon permits - might soon emerge.

Under the regional CO2 markets, China’s primary policy to halt the rapid growth of climate-changing greenhouse gas emissions, companies must hand over permits to the government each year to cover for their emissions, or face a fine.

Emitters can use offsets, known as Chinese Certified Emissions Reductions (CCERs), from projects that cut carbon emissions to meet 5-10 percent of their targets. That means companies could buy up to about 110 million offsets each year if they were available.

But the new approvals have not come in time to make credits available for companies to use in meeting their 2013 targets, which they must do over the next month or so in five of the markets.

“We are waiting for the verification reports from the first two projects, the schedule is tight,” said an official with the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the government body operating the offset scheme and which announced the latest approvals on its website.

The NDRC scrutinises projects’ credibility by requiring monitoring and verification cross-checks by three independent auditors.

The new projects are mostly wind farms and hydropower plants. They are all registered under the UN’s Clean Development Mechanism (CDM), but the domestic credits they will generate are for emission cuts done before they joined the UN market.

Thousands of Chinese projects have been registered under the CDM, but as the international offset price has dropped to near zero amid low demand, many of them are considering switching to China’s emerging domestic market instead.

But at the moment there is no procedure for projects to leave the CDM, and no mechanism yet in place to ensure that projects are not given offsets for their emission cuts both internationally and domestically.

“The (UN‘s) clarification of the double-counting protocol is ambiguous, we need time to discuss the procedures for CDM projects,” the NDRC official told Reuters.

A total of 187 projects are queuing for approval in China’s market according to an official database, most of them CDM projects. (Reporting by Kathy Chen and Stian Reklev; Editing by Joseph Radford)