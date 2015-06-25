FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-China's cargo carriers merge to form Asia's largest freight company
#Corrections News
June 25, 2015 / 12:47 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-China's cargo carriers merge to form Asia's largest freight company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day in second paragraph to Wednesday from Tuesday)

SHANGHAI, June 25 (Reuters) - China’s three largest airline cargo carriers will merge to form Asia’s largest freight transport company, according to a senior official at the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

The three merging companies are Air China Cargo, China Cargo Airlines and China Southern Cargo, the official Xinhua on Wednesday night said, quoting deputy director Zhou Laizhen.

No timeline or valuation of the merger was provided.

Air China Cargo is a joint venture freight project between Air China Limited and Cathay Pacific Airways Limited . It has registered capital valued at 3.24 billion yuan and over 4,200 employees, according to its website.

China Cargo Airlines is a venture between China Eastern and China Ocean Shipping Company (COSCO). It has 950 million yuan in registered capital, according to its website.

China Southern Cargo is part of China Southern Airlines .

Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
