By Greg Torode
| HONG KONG, July 7
HONG KONG, July 7 China's first aircraft carrier
sailed into Hong Kong waters on Friday in the latest show of the
country's growing military might at a time of heightened
regional tensions.
Tourists and residents gathered early to catch a glimpse of
the massive carrier on its maiden visit to Hong Kong, part of
celebrations marking 20 years since the handover of the city
from British to Chinese rule.
The Liaoning was accompanied by several other naval ships
from its strike group, with jet fighters and helicopters visible
on the flight deck alongside hundreds of crew dressed in white
uniforms.
"The Liaoning's visit shows that China is a militarily
superior country," said Jack Chan, a retired businessman, who
was watching the aircraft carrier from an oceanfront park.
Thousands of Hong Kong residents queued for hours on Monday,
many unsuccessfully, for 2,000 tickets allowing access to the
vessel this weekend.
Even though the former Russian naval ship remains a training
vessel for China's rapidly modernising navy, its missions
through tense regional seas have been closely followed in Hong
Kong, which is more used to hosting U.S. carriers and other
foreign warships.
"I think Liaoning's visit definitely gives the central
government a chance to display its military power. It's quite a
positive and smart strategy to step up publicity overall," said
Sean Moran, a tourist from the United States, as the ship passed
behind him on a blustery morning.
U.S. consulate officials told Reuters that they have yet to
be invited on board the Liaoning. The U.S. navy often hosts the
People's Liberation Army (PLA) on ships visiting Hong Kong,
sometimes flying local military chiefs to aircraft carriers.
The Liaoning's most recent drills at the weekend included
operations in the Taiwan Strait that were closely monitored by
Taiwan's military given recent tensions with Beijing, which
regards the island as a breakaway province.
With its Soviet-era takeoff ramp distinguishing it from the
ordinary Hong Kong traffic of container ships and bulk cargo
vessels, the 55,000-tonne Liaoning steamed down the congested
East Lamma channel shortly after dawn.
Significantly smaller than the U.S. carriers that have long
stopped in Hong Kong, the Liaoning started life as one of the
Soviet Union's last carriers under construction, before being
sold by Ukraine as a stripped down hulk to private Chinese
interests in 1998.
The vessel was later refitted in a northern Chinese shipyard
in what was seen by foreign military analysts as a key early
test of China's naval modernisation.
The Liaoning began sea trials as China's first aircraft
carrier in 2011 and has more recently conducted fully integrated
drills with its complement of J-15 jet fighters and a variety of
support ships.
