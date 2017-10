BEIJING, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Mazda Motor Corp said on Thursday it sold 13,258 cars in China in September, down 35 percent on a year earlier.

In the first nine months of the year, sales fell 6 percent from a year ago to 148,116 cars, it said.

Mazda operates a three-way car venture in China with Ford Motor and Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd.