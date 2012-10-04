FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota China sales in Sept halved from August - paper
#Market News
October 4, 2012 / 11:36 PM / 5 years ago

Toyota China sales in Sept halved from August - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp’s sales in China last month halved from levels in August as anti-Japanese sentiment took its toll, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Friday, citing the Japanese automaker.

Showroom traffic and sales have plunged at Japanese automakers since violent protests and calls for boycotts of Japanese products broke out across China in mid-September over Japan’s purchase of a pair of disputed islands in the East China Sea.

Toyota sold about 75,300 cars in China in August.

A Toyota spokeswoman in Tokyo declined immediate comment on the report.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
