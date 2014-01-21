FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's c.bank says it has lent to small financial firms
January 21, 2014 / 10:07 AM / 4 years ago

China's c.bank says it has lent to small financial firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 21 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said it has already provided short-term funding to small- and medium-sized financial institutions on Tuesday, in its latest attempt to soothe jitters in the market over rising interest rates.

The People’s Bank of China said in a short message in its Weibo account, China’s version of Twitter, that it will ensure stability in money markets.

Short-term interest rates - at which banks lend to each other - have risen in China in the past week as demand for cash increases before the Lunar New Year holiday. This has sparked fears among investors that China may suffer another cash crunch.

But rates fell sharply on Tuesday after the central bank dumped more than 225 billion yuan ($37.2 billion) into the financial system to ease credit strains.

$1 = 6.0527 Chinese yuan Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
